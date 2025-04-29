Police Blotter: Juvenile Crimes and Assaults Dominate Area Reports

Prince William County

Juvenile Charged in Unlawful Filming and Sexual Battery at Hylton High:

Date: April 22–29

A 17-year-old male student at C.D. Hylton High School in Woodbridge was arrested after being found to have repeatedly filmed female students without consent and inappropriately touched one of them. The incidents occurred between March 25 and April 22. He is charged with unlawful filming and aggravated sexual battery and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center?.

Arrest Made in Potomac Mills Robbery:

Date of Robbery: February 14

Arrest Date: April 25

Police arrested a 14-year-old male suspect in connection with a February 14 robbery at Potomac Mills. The victim, a 31-year-old woman, was pushed to the ground and had her phone stolen. The juvenile was identified and apprehended, and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center?.

Stafford County

Inmate Assault at Rappahannock Regional Jail:

Date: April 27

An inmate was hospitalized after being assaulted by his cellmate. A warrant was issued for assault and battery against the suspect, who remains in custody?.

Juvenile Assault with Threats in Aquia Harbour:

Date: April 27

A juvenile assaulted another juvenile and later sent threatening messages along with a photo of a BB gun. Charges for assault, battery, and threats to kill were filed. The suspect was detained at the Juvenile Detention Center?.

DUI with Open Containers on Richmond Highway:

Date: April 27, 1:04 a.m.

A man speeding at 68 MPH in a 45 MPH zone was found intoxicated with multiple Modelo beer cans in his car. He was charged with DUI (BAC .15-.2), reckless driving, and drinking while driving. He is being held on a $3,000 bond?.

Larceny of Lipsticks at Ulta:

Date: April 27

Three suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of lipstick from Ulta at Stafford Marketplace. The investigation is ongoing?.

Multiple Larcenies at Wawa and Target:

105 Garrisonville Rd, April 28, 3:03 p.m.: A man stole items after being denied a purchase due to lack of ID.

860 Richmond Hwy, April 28, 5:44 p.m.: Two men stole snacks.

Target, 1090 Stafford Market Place, April 28, 5:48 p.m.: Three juveniles stole items and fled on foot?.

Public Intoxication Incidents:

Marianne Place, April 27, 1:46 a.m.: A man under the influence of THC gummies escaped an ambulance ride and ran around before being detained.

Telegraph Road, April 27, 7:16 p.m.: A man found intoxicated after an argument with his ex was arrested?.

Failed Break-In at Crystal Vape & Smoke:

Date: April 27, 3:39 a.m.

Two suspects attempted to break in but fled after breaking the door glass. Surveillance footage was recovered?.

Warrant Served After Brief Standoff:

Date: April 27

A man wanted for violating a protection order locked himself inside a house on Rocky Stone Drive. Deputies eventually found him on the couch. He was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and held on a $3,000 bond.