Fredericksburg Art Exhibition Highlights Mental Health Recovery

Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will present its “Art of Recovery” exhibition from May 2 to 31 at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library in Fredericksburg. The exhibit features artwork created by individuals living with mental health conditions and coincides with National Mental Health Month. An opening reception will be held on May 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Here’s the full press release:

Fredericksburg, Virginia – A picture might be worth a thousand words, but images of recovery from mental illness transcend any lexicon. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board is proud to announce its upcoming exhibition, Art of Recovery, a compelling showcase of work created by talented artists living with mental health conditions.

The exhibition will run May 2 through 31 at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library at 1201 Caroline Street in Fredericksburg.

“The Art of Recovery aims to challenge stigma, foster understanding, and celebrate the unique perspectives and contributions of these artists,” said Anna Loftis, coordinator of Kenmore Club, RACSB’s day program for adults with severe and persistent mental illness. “This exhibit provides an invaluable platform for artists to share their voices and talents with our community, offering a powerful reminder of resilience and creative spirit.”

This diverse collection of masterpieces will explore a wide range of themes, reflecting the artists’ personal journeys and creativity.

The opening reception will be held on May 2 from 5-8 p.m. at the exhibition space. The reception is free and open to the public and will feature light refreshments and the opportunity to purchase art.

The exhibit coincides with National Mental Health Month and will be on display through May 31. RACSB believes in the power of art to connect, heal and inspire. This exhibition is part of its ongoing commitment to reducing stigma, promoting mental health awareness and sparking hope in the community.

Event Details

The Art of Recovery

May 2–31

Central Rappahannock Regional Library, 1201 Caroline Street in Fredericksburg

Opening Reception: May 2, 5–8 p.m.

Admission: Free

www.rappahannockareacsb.org/art-of-recovery

Founded in 1970, RACSB provides public behavioral health and developmental disability services to residents of the City of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. To learn more, visit www.rappahannockareacsb.org.