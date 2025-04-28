Stafford County Government, Schools to Host Joint Job Fair April 30

Stafford County Government and Stafford County Public Schools will host a joint job fair on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. at the Rowser Building, 1739 Richmond Highway, Stafford. Stafford County Government is hiring for positions including Administrative Specialist II, Deputy Sheriff, Building Inspections Supervisor, Environmental Inspector, and Transportation Program Director. Stafford County Public Schools is hiring teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, and more. The event is aimed at helping federal employees and others continue their careers in public service.

Here’s the full press release:

Stafford County Government and Stafford Schools will host a joint job fair on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, to showcase available jobs and support federal employees seeking to continue their government service.

The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Rowser Building, Room A, 1739 Richmond Highway, Stafford, VA 22554. Both Stafford County Government and Stafford Schools have various job openings, including engineers, nurses, teachers, paraprofessionals, managers, tax specialists, deputies, economic development managers, land conservation specialists, park attendants, and more.

This joint job fair town hall is part of an ongoing commitment by Board of Supervisors Chairman Deuntay Diggs and School Board Chair Maureen Siegmund to strengthen collaboration between the two boards as they work to meet the community’s evolving needs.

“We understand this is a difficult time for our residents who are federal workers. We want them to know that we are hiring and would welcome them moving forward in their public service career,” said Chairman Diggs. “I am grateful to the Schools for collaborating on this event at a critical time for our community.”

“Stafford Schools is proud to join with our County partners in supporting the community and opening doors to meaningful careers. This job fair reflects our shared commitment to public service and to helping individuals continue making a difference in our community,” said Chair Siegmund.

This collaborative event reflects a shared desire to invite residents and federal employees to #ChooseStafford to live, work, and learn. Jobs available at Stafford County Government may be found at www.staffordcountyva.gov/jobs. Jobs available at the Schools may be found at www.staffordschools.schoolspring.com.