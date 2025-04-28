Police Blotter: Gunfire in Woodbridge, Knife Attack in Manassas, and Bar Brawl in Stafford

Prince William County

Shooting Investigation – Gunfire Erupts Between Car Occupants and Pedestrians

Woodbridge (22191) – April 24, 2025

An argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire on Enterprise Ln. between individuals in a red sedan and pedestrians. A bullet struck a nearby home, slightly injuring a resident, and an unoccupied vehicle was also hit. No suspects were located.

Wanted – Knife Attack Following Verbal Dispute

Near Manassas (20109) – April 24, 2025

Adrian BASILIO ESPINOZA, 33, is wanted for stabbing a 35-year-old man after a verbal altercation. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges: Malicious wounding

Attempted Abduction at Potomac Mills – Suspect Arrested

Lake Ridge (22192) – April 24, 2025

Quentine Preston FORGE, 31, allegedly headbutted a woman and attempted to drag her out of a dressing room at PRIMARK. He then threatened officers during the arrest.

Charges: Attempted abduction, assault & battery, obstruction of justice

Bond: Held without bond

Sexual Assault During Fake Massage Appointment – Arrest Made

Near Manassas (20112) – March 19, Arrested April 22, 2025

Edgar Antonio LOPEZ HERNANDEZ, 48, was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman who had arranged a massage service.

Charges: 2 counts aggravated sexual battery, 1 count object sexual penetration

Bond: Unavailable

Malicious Wounding – Domestic Headbutt

Woodbridge (22191) – April 24, 2025

Bedri Sinan KAHRAMANOGLU, 47, was arrested for headbutting a female family member during a domestic dispute.

Charge: Malicious wounding

Bond: Unavailable

Assault on Officers – Intoxicated Man Resists Arrest

Woodbridge (22191) – April 24, 2025

Humberto HERNANDEZ-VALLES, 41, kicked one officer and attempted to bite another during his arrest for public intoxication.

Charge: Assault & battery on LEO

Bond: Held without bond

Stafford County

Assault – Woman Pepper Sprays Suspect During Bar Brawl

Jay’s Sports Lounge – April 24, 2025

After a fight over car keys, a woman was dragged out by her hair. In self-defense, she used pepper spray. The suspect was arrested.

Charges: Assault & battery, public intoxication

Bond: Held without bond

Drug Smuggling – Jail Inmate Found with Hidden Substance

Rappahannock Regional Jail – April 24, 2025

A controlled substance was found inside an AirPods case smuggled in by a recently transferred inmate. Charges are pending.

Traffic Stop Uncovers Fraud – Driver Lied About Identity

Richmond Hwy & Sage Ln – April 24, 2025

A man provided false identification during a stop for expired inspection. He was driving without a license.

Charges: False ID, driving without license, expired inspection

Bond: $2,500 secured

Stolen Property – Traffic Stop Leads to Stolen License Plate

Cambridge St. – April 24, 2025

A rolling vehicle caught a deputy’s attention for ignoring a red turn arrow. One license plate was found to be stolen.

Charges: Receiving stolen goods, traffic violation

Bond: Held without bond

Public Intoxication – Suspect Plans to “Steal More Alcohol”

Little Whim Rd – April 24, 2025

A known intoxicated male was found stumbling and admitted he was heading to steal more alcohol.

Charge: Public intoxication

Status: Held until sober

Larceny – Dropped Phone Vanishes

River Crest Way – April 24, 2025

A man reported his dropped phone missing when he returned to retrieve it.

Hit & Run – FedEx Driver Destroys Mailbox

Hulls Chapel Rd – April 24, 2025

A FedEx truck reportedly struck and destroyed a mailbox before fleeing.