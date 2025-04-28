Police Blotter: Gunfire in Woodbridge, Knife Attack in Manassas, and Bar Brawl in Stafford

Prince William County
Shooting Investigation – Gunfire Erupts Between Car Occupants and Pedestrians
Woodbridge (22191) – April 24, 2025
An argument escalated into an exchange of gunfire on Enterprise Ln. between individuals in a red sedan and pedestrians. A bullet struck a nearby home, slightly injuring a resident, and an unoccupied vehicle was also hit. No suspects were located.
Wanted – Knife Attack Following Verbal Dispute
Near Manassas (20109) – April 24, 2025
Adrian BASILIO ESPINOZA, 33, is wanted for stabbing a 35-year-old man after a verbal altercation. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
Charges: Malicious wounding
Attempted Abduction at Potomac Mills – Suspect Arrested
Lake Ridge (22192) – April 24, 2025
Quentine Preston FORGE, 31, allegedly headbutted a woman and attempted to drag her out of a dressing room at PRIMARK. He then threatened officers during the arrest.
Charges: Attempted abduction, assault & battery, obstruction of justice
Bond: Held without bond
Sexual Assault During Fake Massage Appointment – Arrest Made
Near Manassas (20112) – March 19, Arrested April 22, 2025
Edgar Antonio LOPEZ HERNANDEZ, 48, was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman who had arranged a massage service.
Charges: 2 counts aggravated sexual battery, 1 count object sexual penetration
Bond: Unavailable
Malicious Wounding – Domestic Headbutt
Woodbridge (22191) – April 24, 2025
Bedri Sinan KAHRAMANOGLU, 47, was arrested for headbutting a female family member during a domestic dispute.
Charge: Malicious wounding
Bond: Unavailable
Assault on Officers – Intoxicated Man Resists Arrest
Woodbridge (22191) – April 24, 2025
Humberto HERNANDEZ-VALLES, 41, kicked one officer and attempted to bite another during his arrest for public intoxication.
Charge: Assault & battery on LEO
Bond: Held without bond
Stafford County
Assault – Woman Pepper Sprays Suspect During Bar Brawl
Jay’s Sports Lounge – April 24, 2025
After a fight over car keys, a woman was dragged out by her hair. In self-defense, she used pepper spray. The suspect was arrested.
Charges: Assault & battery, public intoxication
Bond: Held without bond
Drug Smuggling – Jail Inmate Found with Hidden Substance
Rappahannock Regional Jail – April 24, 2025
A controlled substance was found inside an AirPods case smuggled in by a recently transferred inmate. Charges are pending.
Traffic Stop Uncovers Fraud – Driver Lied About Identity
Richmond Hwy & Sage Ln – April 24, 2025
A man provided false identification during a stop for expired inspection. He was driving without a license.
Charges: False ID, driving without license, expired inspection
Bond: $2,500 secured
Stolen Property – Traffic Stop Leads to Stolen License Plate
Cambridge St. – April 24, 2025
A rolling vehicle caught a deputy’s attention for ignoring a red turn arrow. One license plate was found to be stolen.
Charges: Receiving stolen goods, traffic violation
Bond: Held without bond
Public Intoxication – Suspect Plans to “Steal More Alcohol”
Little Whim Rd – April 24, 2025
A known intoxicated male was found stumbling and admitted he was heading to steal more alcohol.
Charge: Public intoxication
Status: Held until sober
Larceny – Dropped Phone Vanishes
River Crest Way – April 24, 2025
A man reported his dropped phone missing when he returned to retrieve it.
Hit & Run – FedEx Driver Destroys Mailbox
Hulls Chapel Rd – April 24, 2025
A FedEx truck reportedly struck and destroyed a mailbox before fleeing.