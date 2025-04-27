Cool and Breezy Start to the Week, Then a Big Warm-Up by Tuesday

The workweek will begin on a cool and breezy note today, but it won’t last long. High pressure moving in from Canada will bring sunny skies and calmer conditions for Monday, followed by a sharp warm-up on Tuesday. A few showers and thunderstorms could develop late Tuesday as a warm front pushes through the region.

Here’s what to expect over the next few days: