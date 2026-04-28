Armed Robbery Leads Prince William Blotter, Plus Shooting and Car Theft Arrest

Prince William County Police responded to an armed robbery on Friday afternoon in Woodbridge, where a 61-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint outside a check-cashing business. The suspect took her purse and fled in a light-colored sedan driven by another man. No one was hurt.

Later that evening in Manassas, officers investigated a reckless handling of a firearm resulting in injury after a young adult man was shot in the hand at a friend’s house. The victim was not cooperative with investigators.

Other Prince William incidents included indecent exposure at a Woodbridge Lowe’s and a brandishing at a Wawa, where a man flashed a gun at another driver over a parking spot.

In a separate case, a 26-year-old man from Centreville was arrested after a motor vehicle theft in Manassas turned violent. The man allegedly dragged a 24-year-old victim while stealing the vehicle, then assaulted an officer during the arrest. He faces charges including malicious wounding and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reported several property crimes and a string of impaired driving arrests. Incidents included fraud on Courthouse Road, two larcenies (one tip jar theft and one shoplifting at CVS), and multiple DUIs. Several drivers had children or passengers in the vehicle or caused property damage while intoxicated. One man also faces public intoxication charges.

Full Press Release

Prince William County Police Daily Incident Report Armed Robbery – On April 24 at 2:03PM, officers responded to Checks Cashed, located at 13251 Occoquan Rd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery. The investigation revealed the victim, a 61-year-old woman, was exiting the business when she was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect displayed a firearm, took the victim’s purse and left the area in a light-colored sedan that was driven by another unknown man. No injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a black male, tall, thin build, with short, curly hair, wearing a black shirt, dark blue pants and white shoes. No description of the second suspect was provided. Reckless Handling of a Firearm Resulting in Injury – On April 24 at 11:26PM, officers responded to UVA Health Prince William Medical Center located at 8700 Sudley Rd in Manassas (20110), to investigate a report of a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a young adult man, was at a friend’s house when a firearm accidentally discharged, striking the victim in the hand. The victim was not cooperative and refused to provide additional information. No suspect information was provided. Indecent Exposure – On April 24 at 4:40PM, officers responded to the Lowes located at 13720 Smoketown Rd in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate indecent exposure. The investigation revealed the victim, a 73-year old woman, was in the gardening section of the store when an unknown man exposed himself to her. No physical contact or injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male, 5’8”, 160 lbs., with dark, short hair, wearing a yellow shirt and dark camouflage-patterned pants. Brandishing – On April 26, officers responded to investigate a brandishing that was reported to have occurred at the Wawa located at 13355 Minnieville Rd in Woodbridge (22192) on April 24 at 7:40AM. The investigation revealed the victim, a 34-year-old man, parked his vehicle in a Tesla charging station parking spot and entered the store. As the victim returned to his vehicle, he was confronted by an unknown man seated inside a parked black Tesla. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm at the victim, before leaving the area in the black Tesla. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black jacket. Malicious Wounding | Assault and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On April 25 at 6:44AM, officers responded to the 8100 block of Community Dr in Manassas (20109) to investigate a motor vehicle theft. The investigation revealed the victim, a 24-year-old man, observed an unknown man, later identified as the accused, break into his vehicle. The victim confronted the accused and during the encounter, the accused drove away in the victim’s vehicle, causing the victim to be dragged a short distance by the vehicle. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. Later that morning, officers located the vehicle and the accused. The accused assaulted an officer while attempting to flee and was quickly taken into custody. No injuries were reported by the officer. Arrested on April 25:

Noah Hillaire HAMILTON, 26, of Centreville

Charged with malicious wounding, assault on a LEO, fleeing from a LEO, possession of a schedule I or II substance and grand larceny

Court date: Pending | Status: Unavailable STAFFORD COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE DAILY INCIDENT REPORT

RELEASE DATE: April 27, 2026 Fraud – Courthouse Road | 4/24 12:08 p.m. | Deputy Hubbard responded to a fraud report regarding unauthorized transactions… Larceny

20 Plantation Drive | 4/24 2:58 p.m. | Deputy Gildea responded to a larceny report regarding a stolen tip jar…

2614 Richmond Highway | 4/25 4:09 p.m. | Deputy Kotter responded to a larceny report at the nearby CVS… DUI

Windsong Way and Stefaniga Road | 4/24 6:40 p.m. | … Erika Romero Diaz, 38, of Stafford…

30 Wyche Road | 4/24 8:55 p.m. | … Arielle Scott, 39, of Woodbridge…

Caisson Road | 4/24 11:42 p.m. | … Matthew Ubiles, 26, of Stafford…

Richmond Highway | 4/26 1:21 a.m. | … Elber Chinchilla Solares, 30, of Stafford…

George Mason Road | 4/26 1:37 a.m. | … Duc Vo, 30, of Springfield… Bao Le, 54, of Fairfax…

South Gateway Drive and Warrenton Road | 4/26 5:56 a.m. | … Ricki Goins, 26, of Ruther Glenn… Public Intoxication

Jefferson Avenue | 4/24 7:06 p.m. | … Daniel Wright Jr., 30, of Fredericksburg…

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