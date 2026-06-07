Prince William’s Torian Holds Line on Virginia Budget

“Our goal remains a responsible budget that lowers costs and invests in strong public schools, safe communities, affordable housing, quality healthcare, and economic opportunity – while protecting the Commonwealth’s fiscal strength,” WDBJ7 reported.

House Appropriations Chairman Delegate Luke Torian, who represents Prince William County, stressed the need for balance as budget talks stalled over data center tax policy with just days until the July 1 deadline. Tensions rose Friday amid disagreements between the Governor, House and Senate on the two-year spending plan.

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