This Week’s Weather Outlook

Northern Virginia, Maryland suburbs, and the greater D.C. region will experience continued early summer heat this week, with a brief cool-down early in the week followed by a warming trend and increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms mid-to-late week.

A strong-to-severe thunderstorm risk will affect northern portions of the area on Sunday, mainly along and north of the I-66 corridor. Damaging winds are the primary concern, with only a low conditional risk of hail in stronger storms.

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. High near 92. Light west winds increasing to 5-9 mph. Low around 69 Sunday night with mostly clear skies.

Monday

Sunny with a high near 86 and northeast winds 5-7 mph. Mostly clear skies overnight with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with a high near 88. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 66.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after 2 p.m. High near 90 (50% chance of precipitation). The chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into the evening, then becomes a chance of showers overnight. Low around 70.

Thursday

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 93 (40% chance). Chance continues overnight with a low around 72.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 96 (40% chance).

The region stays hot through the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s. A cold front will bring a brief period of more comfortable temperatures Monday and Tuesday with widespread 80s highs and cooler lows in the 50s-60s. Temperatures then rebound Wednesday onward into the low-to-mid 90s, possibly nearing 96 on Friday, as humidity increases.

Showers and thunderstorms become more likely daily from Wednesday through Friday, with the highest chances on Friday as an upper-level disturbance approaches. The strongest storms this weekend carry a risk of damaging winds, especially north of I-66/US-50 into northern and western Maryland, far northern Virginia (including areas near Stafford and Prince William), and the Baltimore area. Farther south, rain and storm chances remain lower this weekend.

Stay weather-aware, especially for outdoor plans, evening activities, and commutes. Monitor updates from the National Weather Service for the latest on any developing thunderstorms.