New Children’s Boutique Opens on Caroline Street

“Welcome to Caroline Street @lucabeesboutique! Luca Bee’s is a brand new boutique featuring curated baby and children’s clothing with sizes 0-12yo,” Fredericksburg Main Street announced.

“Carefully curated baby & children’s clothes. Sweet styles for your little honey,” the shop’s Instagram profile states.

Luca Bee’s Baby Boutique opened recently at 1109 Caroline Street in downtown Fredericksburg’s Market Square area. The shop offers clothing, accessories, jewelry, and more with online shopping available at lucabeesboutique.com. It is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.