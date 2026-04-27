Manassas Requests $172K Extra for Snow Removal After Significant Winter Storm

Manassas City Council is considering a budget amendment to cover $172,000 in unexpected snow removal costs from this winter’s significant storm, known as “snowcrete.” The request, outlined in Resolution R-2026-896, would transfer funds from the general fund contingency to the Public Works Department.

Public Works staff briefed council members during a recent work session, explaining that the additional funds are needed for extra salt, pretreatment chemicals, and contracted services following the “pretty significant winter event.” Typical annual budgeting for salt, pretreatment chemicals, and contracted services falls between $170,000 and $60,000, making this year’s demands far exceed normal allocations.

“This is just a request… to cover additional costs associated with the salt and the pretreatment chemical, as well as the contracted services,” staff noted. Council members sought clarification that the funds cover only past costs. Staff confirmed the adjustment is retroactive and one-time, with no implications for future budgets.

Overtime expenses remained within the existing budget because Public Works relied heavily on contractors to push snow and manage post-storm conditions. Council expressed hope that the event represents a rare occurrence. “Once in a hundred years,” one member remarked, with staff agreeing they are “hoping so.”

The item is scheduled for formal consideration at the council’s April 27 meeting. The straightforward fiscal request underscores the city’s approach to handling unforeseen weather impacts while maintaining accountability. By drawing from contingency funds rather than new revenue or service cuts, officials aim to cover legitimate past expenditures without disrupting ongoing operations or planning.

This adjustment reflects broader challenges that municipalities face with extreme weather events, even as Manassas keeps routine snow-removal funding relatively lean. Council discussion remained focused and efficient, confirming that the transfer supports only documented snowcrete costs and does not set a precedent for supplemental funding in typical winters.

The resolution aligns with the city’s emphasis on prudent use of reserves for true emergencies. Full council, including Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, Vice Mayor Mark D. Wolfe, and all members, participated in the work session review. No opposition was voiced, and the item advances as part of a short agenda that also included other planning matters.

Residents can expect the April 27 meeting to provide final action on the transfer.