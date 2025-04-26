A cold front moving through the area this afternoon and evening will bring scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, with gusty winds. Behind the front, Canadian high pressure will bring cooler and breezy conditions for Sunday and Monday, with plenty of sunshine. Another weather system is expected to approach by midweek.
Weather Outlook:
- Saturday:
Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds turning breezy after the cold front passes.
- Saturday Night:
Showers ending after sunset. Cooler and breezy with lows in the 40s (upper 30s in the mountains).
- Sunday:
Mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.
- Sunday Night:
Clear and chilly. Lows in the upper 30s to 40s.
- Monday:
Sunny and a bit warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s with light winds.
- Tuesday:
Clouds increase with a chance of showers late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 70s.