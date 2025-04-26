Man Dead, Woman Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting

Two Prince William County police officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting on April 26, 2025, at 9:58 a.m. at the Westminster at Lake Ridge Senior Living Home, located in the 12100 block of Clipper Drive in Woodbridge (22192).

Officers responded to a call about a male in crisis armed with a knife. Upon making contact with the man inside the residence, he approached the officers with the weapon. After the man disregarded commands, the officers discharged their service weapons, firing multiple rounds. Following the initial confrontation, the man attacked a 91-year-old woman, leading the officers to discharge their weapons again.

Officers provided first aid to both the male and the female. The woman was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover. The male died at the scene. No officers were injured, and the incident remained contained to the residence.

Investigators determined the involved parties were related. Another adult female was inside the residence at the time but was not injured. The identity of the deceased, preliminarily identified as a 26-year-old man, is pending confirmation.

At the request of Chief Peter Newsham, the Prince William County Police Department requested the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to conduct an independent investigation. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Here’s the full press release:

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation – On April 26 at 9:58AM, two Prince William County police officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting at the Westminster at Lake Ridge Senior Living Home located in the 12100 block of Clipper Drive in Woodbridge (22192). Preliminarily, officers were called to the scene in reference to a male in crisis who was armed with a knife. Upon making contact with the male inside the residence he approached the officers with the knife. Officers gave the man commands which he disregarded. The officers discharged their service weapons firing multiple rounds. After the initial confrontation with the officers, the man then began to attack the victim, identified as a 91-year-old woman, leading to officers discharging their weapons again. Officers provided first aid to both the male and the female. The female was flown to an area hospital for serious injuries and is expected to recover. The male died at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident, which remained contained to the residence. During the investigation officers determined the parties involved were related. There was also one additional adult female inside the residence during the incident who was not injured. The identity of the deceased, preliminarily identified as a 26-year-old man, is waiting to be confirmed. The Prince William County Police Department, at the request of Chief Peter Newsham, has requested the regional Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) to oversee the investigation as an independent body. The involved officers will be placed on routine administrative leave. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

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