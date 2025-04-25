Manassas — Michele Hupman Named 2025 Principal of the Year for Manassas City Public Schools

Michele Hupman, Principal of Weems Elementary School, has been named the 2025 Washington Post Principal of the Year for Manassas City Public Schools (MCPS). The award was announced on April 24, 2025, and honors principals who demonstrate exceptional leadership and create impactful learning environments. Hupman has served as principal at Weems since 2022 and is recognized for improving student outcomes and school culture.

Here’s the full press release:

Manassas City Public Schools is excited to recognize Michele Hupman, Principal of Weems Elementary School, as the division’s 2025 Washington Post Principal of the Year. This distinguished honor recognizes principals who go beyond the day-to-day demands of their role to create exceptional learning environments, inspire excellence in school leadership, and foster meaningful improvements in their school communities.

Hupman, who has served as principal of Weems Elementary since 2022, was surprised with the announcement on Thursday, April 24, by Superintendent Dr. Kevin Newman, Deputy Superintendent Craig Gfeller, and Executive Director of Human Resources Billie Kay Wingfield. She was presented with flowers and a banner to hang proudly outside the school for the next year.

A passionate educator with nearly 20 years of experience, Hupman is recognized by staff and peers as a transformative leader who brings energy, empathy, and excellence to every facet of her role. Under her leadership, Weems has seen notable improvements in academic achievement, student attendance, and school culture.

Her nomination was supported by heartfelt letters from multiple staff members, praising her hands-on leadership and uplifting presence.

“‘Have a good day on purpose’—that’s Mrs. Hupman’s tagline, and it resonates! She is positivity personified,” wrote Kindergarten Instructional Assistant Wendy King.

Whether greeting students with hugs, participating in Collaborative Learning Team meetings, attending every after-school event, or setting up monthly attendance celebrations, Hupman is known for showing up, pitching in, and lifting others up. Her leadership style is rooted in service, community connection, and a relentless belief in every student’s potential.

“She has been instrumental in improving our school culture, fostering team spirit, and encouraging inclusion and collaboration among staff, students, the community, and the PTO,” Instructional Assistant Hira Panth noted.

Others praised her leadership in professional learning and her deep investment in staff development.

“She is consistently making sure that the students are at the forefront of all the work we do and teachers have the tools needed to be successful,” said Dhanel Brown, Weems’ Instructional Facilitator. “It is because of her that I decided to apply for the role of Instructional Facilitator—she saw leadership qualities in me that I had yet to see in myself.”

Hupman was one of 27 finalists from the Washington metropolitan area selected to compete for the Post’s Principal of the Year Award.