Bristow — Prince William County Police Academy Graduates 60th Basic Law Enforcement Session

The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy graduated its 60th Basic Law Enforcement Session on Friday, April 25, 2025, during a ceremony at Chapel Springs Church in Bristow. The graduating class included 17 Prince William County Police officers and one Prince William County Sheriff’s deputy. Each graduate completed 24 weeks of training in areas such as firearms, use-of-force decision making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation, and crash investigation. Police officers typically start with an annual salary of $62,000.

Here’s the full press release:

Police Basic Recruit School Graduates Today

The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 60th Session graduated on Friday, April 25, 2025, in a ceremony at Chapel Springs Church in Bristow. This class was composed of 17 Prince William County Police officers and one Prince William County Sheriff’s deputy.

The 18 men and women completed a 24-week course of training in all aspects of police work, including classes in firearms, use-of-force decision making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation and crash investigation. Brief biographies of each graduate follow:

Dalen T. Armeni is a graduate of Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, with a bachelor’s degree in history. He serves in the Army National Guard at the rank of Second Lieutenant. Additionally, he was the Class Guide of the 60th Session. Officer Armeni is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Justin L. Barnes is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State College in Blacksburg, with bachelor’s degrees in criminology and sociology. He serves in the U.S. Army Reserves at the rank of First Lieutenant. Officer Barnes is assigned to patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Gabriella M. Butcher is a graduate of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. She has family in law enforcement. Officer Butcher is assigned to patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Ty M. Clingerman is a graduate of Randolph College in Lynchburg, Va., with a master’s degree in coaching and sports leadership and bachelor’s degrees in sociology and psychology. He has family in law enforcement. Additionally, he was the Class Vice President of the 60th Session. Officer Clingerman is assigned to patrol in central Prince William County.

Reese W. Creadon attends the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in political science. Officer Creadon is assigned to patrol in central Prince William County.

Waghma Ghairat is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University in State College, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She speaks Farsi, Urdu, and Pashto. Officer Ghairat is assigned to patrol in central Prince William County.

Michael J. Labella, IV is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State College in Blacksburg, with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. Officer M. Labella is assigned to patrol in central Prince William County.

Ryan P. Labella is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State College in Blacksburg, with a bachelor’s degree in criminology. Officer R. Labella is assigned to patrol in western Prince William County.

Selvin J. Milian Garcia is a graduate of Escuela Nacional de Ciencias Comercials Romulo Gallegos in Guatemala City, Guatemala, with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He speaks Spanish. Additionally, he was the Class President of the 60th Session. Officer Milian Garcia is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Michael P. Nowell is a graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Officer Nowell is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Jamal P. Ortte is a graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He has family in public safety. Deputy Ortte is assigned to the Sheriff’s Office.

Melensky Saint Louis is a graduate of John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, with an associate degree in criminal justice. He has family in law enforcement, and he speaks Haitian Creole and French. Officer Saint Louis is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Abdul M. Sami is a graduate of ECPI University in Manassas with an associate degree in cybersecurity. Officer Sami is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Guillermo Sanchez is a graduate of Paoli Junior-Senior High School in Paoli, Ind. He worked as a corrections officer in Louisville prior to joining this Department. He speaks Spanish. Officer Sanchez is assigned to patrol in western Prince William County.

Adam D. Snover is a graduate of Frazier Mountain High School in Lebec, Calif., and is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in computer science and cyber security at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. He serves in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve at the rank of Sergeant. He has family in law enforcement. Officer Snover is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Travis O. Tracey is a graduate of John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Officer Tracey is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Aidan W. Wiecki is a graduate of Maine Maritime Academy in Castine, Maine, with a bachelor’s degree in vessel operations and technology. Officer Wiecki is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

As the need for highly skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the Department continues to seek qualified applicants for police officer positions. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Recruiting at (703) 792-7924 or visit the Department’s website at www.joinpwcpd.org. You can also find us on social media.