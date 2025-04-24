Tourist Trap? Towing Reported at Lot Near Old Fredericksburg Visitors Center

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. – At one time, the Fredericksburg Visitors’ Center at the corner of Charlotte and Caroline Streets and the little parking lot next door were an adequate place for visitors to park. Last year, the Visitor’s Center relocated to a larger space a block away. The parking lot is now under new ownership, and access to the lot has been restricted. However, not everyone received the notice, so parking enforcement rolls in, which some see as unwarranted.

“I have heard of people being towed,” said Simon Jones, who called the signs “very unclear.” He had a latte from “Anita’s Café” next door to the lot, and the owner, Anita Crossfield, agrees that the signage needs to be clearer. She’s seen cars being towed from the lot, especially on holidays. “It’s not clear,” she said, and an updated version of the sign needs to be included. The new owners should do that, Anita said.

The address for this lot is 702 Caroline Street. There is an entrance to the lot from Charlotte Street and an exit to Caroline Street. The city has 12 public parking lots listed on the city website map, labeled “Parking in Downtown Fredericksburg, VA.” However, the lot at Caroline and Charlotte is not one.

In addition, there are two parking spots in the lot reserved for sherrif office staff, but that’s only Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then there’s a public restroom, a bike lockup structure and two historic display charts that are part of the “Civil War Trails,” series. With tourist attractions like these signs and public restrooms, it is possible that the lot could be used by people accessing these features.

On the door of the old Visitor’s Center, there is a sign that states “We Have Moved,” but it does not warn people about the private parking lot.

Since it is a private lot, the enforcement options are unclear. The City of Fredericksburg’s parking enforcement primarily focuses on timed parking spaces along public streets, as well as other lots, such as the train station and retail centers. For people who overstay their time limit in the two-hour parking spots along the streets, tickets are issued. In 2024, there were 1,481 parking tickets issued, said Sergeant Joshua Starkston, the city’s head traffic and parking enforcement officer.

Although there are no plans for a new public parking lot on the books, the city continues to evaluate opportunities to improve public parking, including wayfinding, enforcement technology, and shared parking agreements, said city spokesperson Caitlyn McGhee. Parking is an ongoing topic of discussion in the City’s planning efforts, she added.