Prince William County Names 2025 Outstanding Educators

Press release:

Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) is proud to announce the winners of the 2024-25 Outstanding Educator Awards. These exceptional employees have demonstrated a profound commitment to the success and well-being of our educational community. This year, PWCS recognized finalists in the categories of Support Employee, Novice Teacher, Teacher, and Principal of the Year.

Each winner received a $1,500 award, sponsored by PWCS business partner, Apple Federal Credit Union.

Congratulations to these exemplary employees.

Support Employee of the Year , Connor Sadler, administrative assistant at Potomac High School.

, Connor Sadler, administrative assistant at Potomac High School. Novice Teacher of the Year for grades Pre-K-5 , Destiny Fauntleroy, Sinclair Elementary School.

, Destiny Fauntleroy, Sinclair Elementary School. Novice Teacher of the Year for grades 6-12 , Sara Antillon, Gainesville High School.

, Sara Antillon, Gainesville High School. Teacher of the Year for grades Pre-K-5 , Kristen Hao, Westridge Elementary School.

, Kristen Hao, Westridge Elementary School. Teacher of the Year for grades 6-12 , Kelly Wasson, Independence Nontraditional School.

, Kelly Wasson, Independence Nontraditional School. Principal of the Year for grades Pre-K-5 , Heather Goode, Sinclair Elementary School.

, Heather Goode, Sinclair Elementary School. Principal of the Year for grades 6-12, Amanda Johnson, The Nokesville School.

Also honored at the ceremony were the educators who received or renewed their National Board Certification.

Congratulations to all our winners, finalists, and nominees for being outstanding role models to PWCS students and staff. Your dedication and commitment have not only been recognized but have also played a crucial role in helping our students thrive.