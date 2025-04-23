Police Blotter: High-speed “horseplay,” hit-and-run DUI crash injuring motorcyclist, RV stowaway, and more

Stafford County

April 17–22, 2025

“Horseplay” Pursuit:

A 48-year-old man was arrested Sunday afternoon after a high-speed chase along Richmond Highway. At about 4:01 p.m. on April 20, Deputy R.W. Stamm observed a Toyota traveling 71 MPH in a 50 MPH zone. The driver, Eric Boling of Stafford, told deputies he was just “monkeying around.” He was charged with felony eluding and reckless driving and held on a $1,000 secured bond.

Motorcyclist Struck by DUI Driver:

On April 17, a motorcyclist was injured after being struck by a red Hyundai during a hit-and-run near Onville Road and Ebenezer Church Road. The suspect, Derrick Edwards, 51, admitted to drinking heavily and fleeing the scene due to a revoked license. He was charged with multiple felonies including DUI (4th offense) and felony hit and run. He was held without bond.

DUI and Reckless Driving:

A 27-year-old man was arrested early April 22 on Richmond Highway after being clocked at 66 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. He admitted to having “one or two shots of whiskey.” He was charged with DUI and reckless driving and held without bond.

Fraud at 7-Eleven:

A woman attempted to pass a counterfeit bill at the 7-Eleven on Richmond Highway around 2:51 p.m. April 22. She fled when confronted. The case remains under investigation.

Alcohol Theft – Two Incidents:

One suspect stole alcohol from ABC on Publix Way, and another fled on a moped after stealing wine from Shoppers. The moped-riding suspect was apprehended nearby by Deputy R. Tully and charged with shoplifting.

Public Intoxication and More:

A man was arrested on Kelly Way after urinating on a tree, tossing items into a neighbor’s yard, and falsely claiming the neighbor was an FBI agent. He was charged with multiple offenses and held without bond.

Luggage Stowaway Located:

William Acors, 39, was found hiding in an RV luggage compartment on April 21 during a warrant service at Corbin’s RV. Suspected narcotics were found on him. He was held without bond, with drug charges pending.

Prince William County

April 22, 2025

Brandishing of a Firearm – Road Rage Incident:

At 7:06 p.m., officers responded to Minnieville Road near Smoketown Road in Woodbridge. A 23-year-old man reported a road rage incident in which the driver of a Honda Civic pulled alongside and brandished a firearm. No shots were fired, and no one was injured. The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a flat-brimmed hat.

Malicious Wounding Arrest:

A 17-year-old male from Woodbridge was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding after a physical altercation on the 14800 block of Dining Way. The 38-year-old victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The juvenile is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Sexual Assault Arrest – Child Victim:

Juan Edgardo Membreno Amaya, 55, of no fixed address, was arrested by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on April 22 in connection to repeated sexual assaults against a child under the age of 13 in the Triangle area between November 2024 and March 2025. He is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of penetration of a child’s mouth with lascivious intent. He is being held without bond.