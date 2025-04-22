Dumfries Town Council Votes to Create Economic Development Authority

DUMFRIES, Va. — The Town of Dumfries took a significant step toward shaping its economic future on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, by voting to establish a new Economic Development Authority (EDA).

The council passed an ordinance to formally establish the authority after holding a public hearing, during which no residents spoke. The EDA is intended to act as a dedicated body focused on attracting businesses, revitalizing community spaces, and investing in local development—tools the town hopes will spur growth in key areas such as Main Street and the waterfront.

The vote follows previous reporting by Potomac Local News, which noted growing interest among town officials in using the state-sanctioned tool to drive strategic development. The ordinance outlines the EDA’s legal structure, the powers granted to it under Virginia law, and its reporting obligations to the Town Council.

“Tonight’s vote is more than just about creating a new board,” said one councilmember. “It’s about creating a new chapter for Dumfries… This is not something being done to Dumfries, it’s something being built by Dumfries.”

The ordinance establishes the EDA as a separate legal entity from the town government. Councilmembers discussed the potential trade-offs of that independence during deliberations, particularly regarding oversight and accountability.

Chair Pro Tem Miles sought clarification from the town attorney on whether the EDA would operate with unchecked power and what authority the council would have over its appointees.

“They report to the town council,” the attorney explained. “The General Assembly has determined by empowering them in this way that these are not unchecked powers… The challenge is to make sure the people you appoint share the town’s vision.”

The attorney added that state law governs the circumstances under which members can be removed, and the council cannot impose additional removal criteria beyond those outlined in the Code of Virginia.

Despite one dissenting vote from Councilmember Peete, the ordinance passed by majority roll call:

Councilmember Peterson: Yes

Councilmember Peete: No

Councilmember Fields: Yes

Councilmember Young: Yes

Chair Pro Tem Miles: Aye

Vice Mayor Nickerson: Yes

Mayor Derrick Wood: Yes

With the ordinance now adopted, the next step for the Town of Dumfries will be to appoint members to the EDA board. Those members will be responsible for helping the town move forward with new initiatives and developments, which officials say could include targeted investments and stronger support for small businesses.