Police Blotter: Strong-Arm Robbery Arrest in Woodbridge; DUI, Trespass, and Recovered Property in Stafford

Prince William County

Strong-Arm Robbery – Woodbridge

Prince William County police arrested three individuals following a strong-arm robbery reported early Wednesday morning.

On April 17 at 12:33 a.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road (22193) after a 21-year-old woman reported being assaulted and robbed by three acquaintances. The suspects allegedly stole clothing and food items from the victim, who sustained minor injuries.

A coordinated search using a police K-9 and a Fairfax County police helicopter led officers to Gum Lane, where all three suspects were detained without incident.

Following the investigation, Ibrahim BARRIE Jr., 20, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with robbery and assault by mob. He is being held without bond. A 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were also charged with assault by mob in connection with the incident.

Arrested on April 17:

Ibrahim BARRIE Jr., 20, of no fixed address

Charges: Robbery, Assault by Mob

Court Date: Pending

Bond: Held without bond

[No photo available]

Stafford County

DUI – Bells Hill Road

A driver was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop late Tuesday night. At 11:10 p.m. on April 16, Sergeant E.E. West observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane and making an improper turn at a red light, cutting off another driver. West, a certified Drug Recognition Expert, noted signs of impairment in the driver. He was arrested and charged with DUI, a traffic lane violation, and improper turn. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.

Recovered Property – Penns Charter Lane

On April 16 at 12:23 p.m., Deputy C.D. Sullivan responded to a call about recovered property. A citizen reported buying a bicycle on Facebook Marketplace, only to later discover it had been reported stolen.

Trespassing – Smith Street

Deputy M.A. Holub responded to a report of unlawful entry at a residence on April 16 at 7:17 p.m. The victim reported finding his cousin’s ex-girlfriend crawling through a window. The suspect fled the scene in a red Ford hatchback. A warrant for unlawful entry has been issued.