Discover Our New Date Night Series + This Week’s Romantic Pick

Hello,

We’re thrilled to introduce our new Date Night Spotlight series — a handpicked guide to the most romantic, independently owned eateries across our region. Whether you’re planning a cozy evening out or celebrating something special, we’re here to help you discover the hidden gems that set the mood just right.

This Week’s Spotlight: Robiolina Italian Cuisine

Robiolina: A Romantic Escape to Italy — No Passport Required

Nestled in North Stafford, Robiolina offers an intimate, candlelit atmosphere and unforgettable scratch-made Italian dishes that are perfect for sharing with someone special.

From crispy calamari and rich lamb ravioli to their signature beet-infused Robiolina Ravioli, this restaurant brings both flavor and flair to your night out. Pair it with a glass of wine — or bring your own bottle — and end on a sweet note with their decadent chocolate cake or creamy cheesecake.

Read the full feature on Robiolina

Coming Next Week: Bistro L’Hermitage, Occoquan

Looking ahead, we’re headed to Bistro L’Hermitage, tucked in a charming cottage near historic Occoquan. Known for its French country ambiance and impeccable cuisine, it’s one of the most romantic spots in Northern Virginia.

Help Us Plan Future Spotlights!

We want to know your favorite local places for a date night!

Fill out our quick survey and suggest your go-to romantic restaurants:

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Thanks for reading — and here’s to your next unforgettable evening out.

Uriah Kiser

Founder and Publisher

Potomac Local News