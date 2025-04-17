Date Night Spotlight: Robiolina Italian Cuisine

A Romantic Escape to Italy—No Passport Required

Tucked away in North Stafford, Robiolina Italian Cuisine offers an intimate setting that is perfect for a memorable date night. The warm ambiance and authentic Italian dishes crafted from scratch set the stage for an evening of culinary delight.

Appetizers to Share

Begin your evening with starters designed for sharing:

Fried Calamari – Lightly breaded and served with mild jalapeño, arugula pesto, and spicy tomato sauce.

Grilled Portobello Mushrooms – Topped with goat cheese and nestled on mixed greens.

Beef Carpaccio – Thinly sliced beef paired with bocconcini mozzarella.

Main Courses to Savor

Indulge in entrees that showcase Robiolina’s culinary expertise:

Robiolina Ravioli (Beet-Infused) – House-made ravioli filled with robiola cheese, complemented by a truffle butter sauce.

Lamb Ravioli – Spinach-infused pasta stuffed with lamb, served with exotic mushrooms and a red wine sauce.

Grilled Duck Breast – Perfectly seared and finished with a blueberry port wine reduction.

Sweet Endings

Conclude your meal with a decadent dessert:

Chocolate Cake – Rich and moist, a classic favorite.

Cheesecake – Creamy and smooth, a delightful finish to your evening.

Enhance the Experience

Robiolina offers a selection of wines and cocktails to complement your meal. For a personalized touch, feel free to bring your own bottle; a corkage fee applies.

Plan Your Evening

Robiolina is open daily for dinner from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations are recommended to ensure a seamless experience. Book your table by calling (540) 602-0772.