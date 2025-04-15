Woodbridge Named Fastest-Growing Suburb in U.S.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Woodbridge has been named the fastest-growing suburb in the United States, according to a new report from Travel + Leisure, shining a national spotlight on eastern Prince William County and prompting praise from local business and government leaders.

The article, published April 10, 2025, highlights Woodbridge’s explosive 887% population growth between 2018 and 2023, jumping from approximately, in what it cited as 4,000 to more than 43,000 residents. However, anyone who has lived here knows there were more than 4,000 residents in Woodbridge in 2018.

The ranking is based on recent Zillow and United Van Lines data, factoring in migration trends and real estate activity.

“This is an amazing honor and recognition for what we already know is such a great reward!” said Robert “Bob” Sweeney, President and CEO of the Prince William Chamber of Commerce. “I am particularly proud of the supervisors on the East End that are not resting on their laurels, but instead doubling down to make it even a better destination!”

Sweeney credited Prince William County Supervisors Margaret Franklin (Woodbridge), Andrea Bailey (Potomac), Victor Angry (Neabsco), and Kenny Boddye (Occoquan) for their leadership, citing their efforts to drive housing affordability and economic development.

“Between Margaret Franklin, Andrea Bailey, Victor Angry and Kenny Boddye, we will get to a place where people can continue to come to Prince William County—not only to visit but to live—because we have progressive, smart, and thought-through housing affordability policies so citizens can truly live, work and play in Prince William County,” said Sweeney.

The article also notes Woodbridge’s relative affordability in the Washington, D.C., region, with median home prices around $500,000 and to major commuter routes like Interstate 95 and the Virginia Railway Express. It also highlights the presence of Potomac Mills, one of the area’s largest outlet malls.

Sweeney pointed to recent successes in tourism, including the Solheim Cup and LIV Golf events, as signs that the region’s visibility is rising internationally. He also praised Christina Winn, Executive Director of the Prince William County Department of Economic Development, for helping attract global attention.

“Christina Winn’s leadership of our Economic Development and Tourism efforts are paying off!” Sweeney said. “As I always say: ‘There is this man across the pond that is going to be King someday and his name is Prince William. What are we going to be?’ We are just starting to see the answers!”

Sweeney also floated the idea of a County-supported multi-use athletic facility, which he said could attract national tournaments and provide an additional economic boost by bringing sports teams and their families to the area.