Prince William Wants More Authority to Address Speeding

Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors and School Board members convened at the Kelly Leadership Building to address pressing legislative priorities for 2025. Among the key issues discussed was the urgent need for enhanced authority to mitigate speeding and improve roadway safety throughout the county.

Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry emphasized the ongoing dangers on local roads, including Cardinal Drive, a corridor that has seen multiple fatalities in recent years. He highlighted the limitations of current state-level control over traffic measures, stating, “We need more authority to install speed cameras and implement other speed control measures in non-school and non-construction zones.” Angry also criticized the reliance on fatality thresholds before state agencies, such as the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), prioritize action, calling for more proactive measures to save lives.

Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin echoed these concerns, advocating for increased flexibility at the local level to implement speed mitigation strategies. “VDOT’s standards often don’t reflect the on-the-ground realities of our communities,” she said, pointing to data-driven studies that fail to capture residents’ daily experiences with speeding and unsafe driving.

The meeting also addressed the potential benefits of leveraging modern technology to enhance traffic enforcement. Angry underscored the need to maximize the use of speed-monitoring devices, noting that police officers, while crucial, cannot address every issue. “We live in a technology age—why aren’t we doing more to use it to our advantage?” he asked.

In addition to seeking legislative changes, county officials stressed the importance of addressing these challenges comprehensively by improving local partnerships with VDOT and other transportation entities. They also emphasized the need for sustainable funding to support regional transportation initiatives, including the OmniRide bus system, a critical link for residents across the county’s 348 square miles.

The Virginia General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and adjourn on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

In February 2024, the Prince William County Department of Transportation announced that it would launch an Automated Traffic Enforcement Pilot Program in February to enhance safety in school zones. The initiative aims to reduce severe injuries and fatalities on county roads by using automated enforcement measures.

The program would initially target school zones at Battlefield High School, Woodbridge High School, Old Bridge Elementary School, Fitzgerald Elementary School, Patriot High School, and T. Clay Wood Elementary School. During the first 30 days, violators will receive warnings for speeding in active school zones.

Following this grace period, speeding drivers will face a $100 fine, although citations will not affect driving records, demerit points, or insurance premiums.