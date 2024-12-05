Cold Temperatures and High Winds to Sweep Through the Region

Get ready for a sharp drop in temperatures and gusty winds as a strong cold front moves through the region tonight into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecast Overview

Thursday Morning: A mix of rain and snow showers may persist until 10 a.m., transitioning to snow in some areas briefly before tapering off. Temperatures will fall to around 33°F by late afternoon. Strong west winds at 16-20 mph could gust as high as 46 mph—precipitation chance: 40%.

Thursday Night: Skies will clear, but it will remain cold with lows around 29°F. Winds will continue from the west at 14 mph, with gusts up to 23 mph.

What to Expect

The powerful cold front will bring:

Windy Conditions: Gusts could reach up to 46 mph, with the potential to cause isolated power outages and downed tree limbs.

Chilly Temperatures: Wind chills will make temperatures feel much colder, especially on Thursday night when it could feel like the teens or single digits in some areas.

Precipitation: A mix of rain and snow may lead to slick spots during the morning commute, especially in higher elevations and areas northwest of the immediate area.

Potential Impacts

Power Outages: High winds may result in minor power disruptions, so residents should charge devices and prepare for outages.

Travel Safety: Due to dangerous conditions, including whiteouts and reduced visibility, drivers in the mountains or other high elevations are advised to avoid non-essential travel.

The cold snap is expected to continue through Friday, but high pressure moving in will bring a gradual warming trend over the weekend. By early next week, another weather system could increase the chance of rain in the area.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated on the latest weather forecasts and advisories. Those in higher-risk areas should prepare for rapidly changing conditions and consider limiting travel during peak wind and snow times.