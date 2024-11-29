Marine Corps Museum Plans Santa Visits from Santa, Christmas Film Showings

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is celebrating the holiday season with events including a holiday film series, craft activities, and visits from Santa Claus. Admission, parking, and select activities are free, with full event details available on the Museum’s website at marineheritage.org.

Press release:

The National Museum of the Marine Corps is hosting a series of festive events to celebrate this year’s holiday season. From classic holiday films to creative crafts and Santa visits, there are activities for everyone to enjoy. Admission to the Museum and parking are free, and all events are open to the public. The full list and schedule of events can be found on the Foundation’s website.

December highlights include:

Holiday Film Series

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s annual holiday film series features three movies showing on the Medal of Honor Theater’s giant screen throughout December. Tickets are $7 and may be purchased online at ticketing.useast.veezi.com or at the theater with special snack bundles available for $5 to enjoy during the show.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

December 7 at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

December 8 at 1:30 p.m.

Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse

December 14 at 11:00 a.m.

December 17 at 1:00 p.m.

December 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018 version)

December 14 at 3:00 p.m.

December 15 at 1:30 p.m.

Cookies, Cocoa, and Crafts

Families are invited to visit the Museum to create holiday memories on Saturday, December 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Kids may enjoy free cookies, hot cocoa, and holiday-themed picture frame crafts on the Museum’s second floor, available as long as supplies last.

Santa Claus Visits

Santa Claus is paying a special visit to the Museum in his traditional red outfit on December 14 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. and in his special camo suit on December 17 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Families may take free photos with Santa and enjoy holiday-themed activities. Visitors must arrive at least one hour before the end of the event to guarantee a photo opportunity.