Men Charged After Shots Fired in Woodbridge

Detectives concluded an investigation into a shooting incident from August 2023, where shots were fired into an unoccupied vehicle, and a man was targeted but not injured. Two suspects face charges related to reckless firearm handling and conspiracy.

Press Release from Prince William Police:

Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle | Reckless Handling of a Firearm *ARREST – On November 22, 2024, detectives concluded the investigation into the shots fired call that was reported to have occurred in the 13900 block of Rope Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) on August 4, 2023. While investigating the incident, detectives determined there were multiple suspects involved and obtained warrants for their arrest. On November 11, one of the suspects, identified as Bryant Manuel HENRIQUEZ FLORES, was arrested and on November 22, the second suspect, identified as Dan Benedict GALVEZ, was arrested.

Arrested between November 11-22, 2024:

Bryant Manuel HENRIQUEZ FLORES, 25, of 13908 Rope Dr. in Woodbridge

Charged with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Dan Benedict GALVEZ, 25, of 1389 Ironwood St. in Woodbridge

Charged with conspiracy to commit a felony

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable

Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle | Reckless Handling of a Firearm [Previously Released] – On August 4 at 10:40PM, officers responded to the 13900 block of Rope Dr. in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a shots fired call. The investigation revealed the victim, a 50-year-old man, was working on a vehicle parked in the above area, when he was approached by an unknown man. During the encounter, the suspect brandished a firearm and fired multiple rounds towards the victim. The victim was able to flee the area on foot and was not injured. While investigating the incident, officers determined the man was possibly with a group of other men who were near a brown-colored vehicle prior to the encounter. While checking the area, officers located two vehicles that sustained damage consisted with being struck by projectiles, and shell casings in the roadway. No injuries or additional property damage were reported.