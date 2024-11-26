Fredericksburg Man Charged with Stabbing Mother’s Boyfriend

Press release:

On Sunday, November 24, 2024, at approximately 8:20 a.m., Fredericksburg Police were called to a stabbing in the 1100 block of Townsend Boulevard [near Twin Lakes, just off Route 1].

The suspect, Jaydon Mathew Staples, contacted 911 after stabbing his mother’s boyfriend. Upon arrival, officers noticed Staples flagging them down. Recognizing him as the suspect, they immediately detained him where he cooperated with the police by surrendering the weapon to their custody.

Additional officers arrived and entered the apartment, where they found the victim suffering from severe injuries to his lower abdomen. Officers quickly provided medical aid until EMS arrived. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for emergency surgery and is currently recovering.

Jaydon Mathew Staples, 20, of Fredericksburg, was arrested and charged with the following offense and is currently held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.