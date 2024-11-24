Fredericksburg Police Investigating Past Shooting in Downtown Fredericksburg

The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating a past shooting into a vehicle that occurred in the 800 block of William Street on Saturday, November 23, at 3:50 p.m. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.
Press Release from Fredericksburg Police:
Fredericksburg Police Department are investigating a past occurred shooting into a vehicle in the 800 block of William Street. Two suspects were seen fleeing the scene, and were described as two black males, wearing black hoodies, last seen running on William Street towards the river. Please avoid the immediate area as Police continue their investigation. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Fredericksburg Police Department 540-373-3122, option 2