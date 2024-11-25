Public Input on Additional Federal Funding Ends Soon

The opportunity for public input on Prince William County’s request for federal funding for the Homeless Navigation Center East project ends Tuesday at 5 p.m.

According to county documents, the federal funding will go toward the demolition of the existing county-owned building at 14716 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge and construction of a new 30,000-square-foot homeless center. The new center will provide overnight, temporary and emergency sheltering as well as a multitude of services for up to 50 adults experiencing homelessness.

The county is requesting $2 million Community Project Funding (CPF) grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development. This funding is given through HUD’s Congressional Grants Division, which is responsible for administering congressionally directed spending grants.

“CPF grants provide investment in a wide variety of projects such as housing, homelessness prevention, workforce training, public facilities, parks, resilience planning and other critical infrastructure and services,” HUD’s website states.

Public feedback on the request for funding is ending on Tuesday at 5 p.m. and can be submitted via email to Anup Adhikari, principal engineer of Facilities Construction Management in the county ([email protected]).

This project was also determined to have no significant impact on the environment, county documents state.