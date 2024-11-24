Giorgio’s Family Restaurant is mourning the loss of its founder, Chef George Lampros, whose passion for food and community built the establishment into a local institution. Chef Lampros passed away this week, leaving behind a legacy of culinary excellence and community connection that has spanned more than two decades.

Chef Lampros, a proud Greek immigrant who fulfilled the American dream, opened Giorgio’s in 1999. Starting as a small 12-seat deli, the restaurant expanded over the years into a bustling 130-seat full-service establishment, complete with banquet and catering services. In 2008, Lampros further enhanced the dining experience by integrating WineStyles of Montclair, a wine shop and bar offering an extensive selection of wines from around the globe.

“Giorgio’s Family Restaurant has announced the passing of its founder, Chef George Lampros,” the restaurant shared in a Facebook post. “Known for his deep care for his customers and community, Lampros was a proud Greek immigrant who achieved the American dream by becoming a U.S. citizen. The restaurant will continue to honor Lampros’s legacy by keeping his vision alive for future generations.”

Chef Lampros was known not only for his culinary expertise but also for his deep connection to the community. Giorgio’s became a favorite gathering place for Prince William County residents, offering Greek Nights, wine tastings, and fundraisers that brought neighbors together and strengthened the local bond. Customers have long appreciated the restaurant’s focus on personalized service and a welcoming family atmosphere, setting it apart from corporate chains.

For more than two decades, Giorgio’s has been a testament to Lampros’s dedication, growing into a cornerstone of Montclair’s dining scene. With over 70 years of combined experience in the restaurant industry, the Lampros family built a reputation for serving gourmet meals with a personal touch, keeping local diners returning time and again.

“To those of you who have been with us before, we thank you for your business and look forward to serving you. To those of you who are here for the first time, we welcome you and hope that you have a great experience,” the restaurant’s statement concludes.