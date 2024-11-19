Drunken Driver Killed Manassas Man in Wrong-Way Crash, Police Said

Press release:

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Stafford County. The crash occurred Saturday (Nov. 16), at 4:04 a.m. on southbound Interstate 95 at the 146-mile marker.

A 2018 Volvo XC90 was traveling in the wrong direction on I95 when it collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Chevrolet Cruze. The impact caused the Volvo to overturn.

The driver of the Volvo, Jibril N. Ibn Jeter, 48, of Fort Washington, Md., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Patrick C. Ledoux, 25, of Manassas, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, a 28-year-old male from Manassas, Va., suffered serious injuries and was transported to Inova Fairfax Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Ibn Jeter has been charged with involuntary manslaughter; driving under the influence but continues to receive treatment at the hospital. Once he is released from the hospital he will be transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond. Additional charges are pending.

Three additional vehicles crashed while attempting to avoid a collision with the Volvo. One of those drivers was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

It’s unknown where the Volvo entered I-95 traveling in the wrong direction.

All southbound travel lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours for the investigation and cleanup. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

The crash remains under investigation.