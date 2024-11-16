Updated: 1 Dead in Stafford County Wrong-Way Crash

Noon update — From Virignia State Police:

At 4:05 a.m. Saturday (Nov. 16), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 at the 146 mile-marker in Stafford County. A Volvo SUV was traveling in the wrong direction on I95 when it collided head-on with a southbound Chevrolet sedan. There was one fatality and two serious injuries as a result of the crash. All southbound travel lanes were closed for approximately 5 hours for the investigation and cleanup. VDOT assisted with the roadway closure and detour.

More as we have it.

Update 11 a.m — From VDOT:

All lanes of Interstate 95 southbound have reopened at mile marker 146 in Stafford County. An earlier vehicle crash has been cleared. The detour at exit 148 (Quantico) has been lifted. Motorists should expect residual delays on I-95 southbound approaching the exit 148 (Quantico) area and along Route 1 southbound between Russell Road in the Quantico area and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford.

Original post 7:13 a.m. — A vehicle crash early this morning has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 near mile marker 146, just south of exit 148 (Quantico). The crash occurred shortly before dawn, and emergency response crews swiftly closed the highway to address the incident.

Southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 148 onto Route 1 southbound, where motorists can re-enter I-95 at exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) in Stafford County. To ease congestion on the detour route, traffic signals along Route 1 have been retimed to accommodate the increased volume of vehicles. As of 5:47 a.m., delays on I-95 southbound before exit 148 were one mile.

At 6:52 a.m., officials announced that a single southbound lane would be temporarily opened to allow motorists caught between the crash site and Exit 148 to clear the area. All other traffic remains detoured.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and are encouraged to seek alternate routes. We will provide updates on the situation as they become available.