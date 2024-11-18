Virginia Department of Transportation Hot Spots in the Fredericksburg District

Lane and bridge closures are scheduled across various locations in the Fredericksburg district from November 17–23, 2024, for maintenance, inspections, and construction projects. Details are available on 511Virginia. The work includes closures on I-95, Route 1, and local roads, with traffic management measures such as flagging and detours in place.

Press release:

Nov. 17 – 23, 2024

All work is scheduled weather permitting. Updated information on work zones and lane closures is available on 511Virginia

I-95 Northbound and Southbound

Exit 148 (Quantico) to Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge cleaning at mile marker 145, at the Aquia Creek Bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures for bridge cleaning at mile marker 137, at the Potomac Creek bridge. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania) to Exit 118 (Thornburg)

Wednesday – Thursday, Varying single and double lane closures for bridge cleaning on the I-95 bridge over the Ni River at mile marker 122 and on the I-95 bridge over the Po River at mile marker 119. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

I-95 Southbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Sunday, 5:30 a.m.- 9 a.m. Single lane closure near the Route 610 overpasses for repairs.

Exit 140 (Courthouse Road)

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closure at mile marker 141 to inspect overhead sign structure.

Exit 126 (Spotsylvania)

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 10 a.m. Single lane closures on the off-ramp to Route 1 for widening project.

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3)

Thursday – Friday, Varying single and double lane closures at mile marker 129 for overhead sign inspections. Single lane closure begins at 9 p.m. followed by a double lane closure starting at 10 p.m.

City of Fredericksburg and Stafford County

Route 1 Southbound near Falmouth Bridge

Tuesday – Wednesday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Mobile operation with alternating single lane closures on southbound Route 1 just before the Falmouth Bridge to inspect overhead sign structures.

Route 1 Northbound at Falmouth Bridge

The northbound Route 1 lane is closed on the bridge for an emergency repair project. Two southbound lanes and a single northbound lane remain open. The northbound lane closure is expected to remain in place for a minimum of several months. Northbound Route 1 delays at peak times are likely. Also, a vehicle weight limit is now posted for this bridge, at 16 tons for single-unit vehicles and 24 tons for tractor-trailers.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. All travel lanes will remain open, but the alignment of the Route 1 travel lanes will be shifted slightly between Arcadia Road and Mudd Tavern Road for road improvements connected with the Kalahari Resorts & Conventions development. Permit work. Construction will also be underway along the road shoulder.

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m.-10 a.m. Alternating single and double lane closures between I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway. Single lane closures starting at 7 p.m. and double lane closures starting at 9 p.m.

Monday – Friday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. on Single lane closures between the I-95 southbound off-ramp and Southpoint Parkway.

Route 3 Eastbound and Westbound

Monday – Thursday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Single lane closures between Spotswood Furnace Road and Corter Avenue for permit work.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Flagging operation on Mudd Tavern Road near I-95 to shift traffic and open turn lanes at the Route 1 intersection. Read the release here.

Locklear Landing Subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mobile lane closures for patching work ahead of upcoming road resurfacing on various routes in the Locklear Landing subdivision.

Harrison Road

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Kingswood Boulevard and Salem Church Road/Leavells Road with one-way, alternating traffic. Installation of water main under permit.

Millsgarden South Subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mobile lane closures for patching work ahead of upcoming road resurfacing on various routes in the Millsgarden South subdivision.

Shirleys Hill Road

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Two pipe replacements on Shirleys Hill Road between Partlow Road and Ashcraft Way. Road will close with a detour during work hours.

Southpoint Parkway

Sunday – Friday, 7:30 p.m.-5:30 a.m., and Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between Pacific Drive and Route 1.

Spotsylvania Parkway

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closures between Deep Creek Drive/New Berne Road and Holley Oak Drive/Yellow Brinch Drive for signal work.

Summers Landing Subdivision

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mobile lane closures for road resurfacing on various routes in the Summers Landing subdivision.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between South Campus Boulevard and the Potomac Creek bridge. Fiber installation. Permit work.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Layhill Road and Potomac Creek Drive. Utility installation. Permit work.

Route 3 (Kings Highway)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 3 at the bridge over CSX railroad tracks, which is between Cool Springs Road and Chatham Heights Road for repairs.

Route 17

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.- 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures on Route 17 northbound and southbound at the I-95 overpasses for bridge washing. Double lane closures begin at 10 p.m.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure between Village Parkway and Hartwood Church Road for waterline and sewer line installation under permit.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Right lane closure between Poplar Road and Hartwood Church Road. Fiber installation. Permit work.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 610 between Algrace Boulevard and Ripley Road. Construction for turn lane extension. Permit work.

Route 626 (Potomac Run Road)

Monday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Alternating lane closures at the bridge over Potomac Creek for safety inspection.

Route 630 (Courthouse Road)

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.- 4:30 a.m. Varying single and double lane closures at the spans over I-95 for bridge washing. Double lane closures begin at 10 p.m.

Berea Church Road CLOSURE

Berea Church Road is closed from Berea Knolls Drive to Theresa Garden Place, and northbound access is closed from Route 17 to Berea Knolls Drive. Construction for a Stafford County project to improve Berea Church Road. View the project page.

Centreport Parkway

Sunday – Thursday, 9 p.m.- 4:30 a.m. Flagging operation on Centreport Parkway at the structures over Potomac Creek and I-95 for bridge washing.

Spotsylvania County

I-95 Southbound Exit 126 Off-Ramp and Route 1 Southbound

A second right turn lane is under construction from the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 onto Route 1 southbound. Route 1 southbound is being widened from the off-ramp to Southpoint Parkway with an additional turn lane. A second right turn lane is being added from Route 1 southbound to Southpoint Parkway. Traffic islands will be installed along Southpoint Parkway as a safety improvement to allow left turns into driveways but restrict through and left-turning traffic exiting from side streets. Project completion in Aug. 2025.

Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road) Widening

Mudd Tavern Road is being widened to four lanes between I-95 and Route 1. A new secondary access route, Route 2092, is under construction parallel to Mudd Tavern Road, and it will connect with South Roxbury Mill Road and Dan Bell Lane. Project completion in May 2025.

Route 620 (Harrison Road) Reconstruction and Widening

Harrison Road is being widened to four lanes between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. The project will build a center turn lane along Harrison Road and additional through travel lanes at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections, and extend the current turn lanes at these intersections. Sidewalks will be built along Harrison Road, and pedestrian crossing signal equipment and crosswalks will be added at the Old Plank Road and Gordon Road intersections. Project completion late summer 2026.

Stafford County

Banks Ford Parkway and Celebrate Virginia Parkway Modular Roundabout

Construction is substantially complete on a modular roundabout at the intersection of Banks Ford Parkway and Celebrate Virgina Parkway. In November accessible pedestrian crossings will be installed at the roundabout as part of final construction activities. Signs and pavement markings guide motorists through the roundabout traffic pattern.