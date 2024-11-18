Stafford’s Courthouse Gets a Face-Lift

Stafford County has installed temporary fencing at the Stafford Courthouse for routine maintenance, including painting and window repairs, as part of responsible stewardship of the historic structure. The courthouse, designated as a Historic Resource Overlay District, is subject to protective zoning regulations, and any major exterior changes require approval from the Stafford County Architectural Review Board. The courthouse refresh comes as Stafford Supervisors debate spending $209 million on a new courthouse

Press Release from Stafford County:

An essential part of owning historic buildings is being a good steward. Stafford County is no different from a homeowner in that regard. Residents may be interested to know that Stafford Courthouse is a single-structure historical district, subject to protective zoning regulations Stafford is compelled to follow. Temporary fencing has been installed as the courthouse receives some fresh paint and replacement of rotted window components – all part of the regular best practices needed for responsible stewardship of a historic structure.

Built in 1923, the Stafford County Courthouse replaced an earlier courthouse constructed in the 1800s. It was built facing Route 1, becoming the catalyst for the development of additional businesses to the north and south. Several expansions have occurred over the years to create the courthouse complex seen today; however, care has been taken to preserve the original 1923 building.

With the historic significance of the building to the residents of Stafford County and their shared history in mind, the County elected to make it a single-structure historic district by adding a protective zoning classification known as a Historic Resource Overlay District. This preservation tool is utilized across the country, from rural farmsteads to major cities where historic buildings have gained cultural and social value to the community, the region, and the nation due to their historic significance.

Routine maintenance, such as replacing rotted windowsills, repainting, or generally any ‘in-kind’ repairs where existing materials are replaced with like materials, is exempt from the review requirement. Review and a Certificate of Appropriateness is not required for the work currently being done on the Courthouse as it is considered routine maintenance.

All buildings within designated Historic Resource Overlay Districts in Stafford County must obtain a Certificate of Appropriateness from the Stafford County Architectural Review Board (ARB) before making any exterior changes to the building. Stafford County would have to go before the ARB, as any citizen applicant would, to make major changes.

A review of proposed exterior changes assists the property owner in ensuring that the resource’s value and historic integrity are maintained according to guidelines adopted by the Stafford County Board of Supervisors. These guidelines are based upon standards created by the Secretary of the Interior and utilized by local governments across the United States.

Each year, Stafford County Planning and Zoning mails information about Historic Resource Overlay Districts and their requirements to owners of record for all properties located within one of these designated districts, including the County of Stafford. The Stafford County Cultural Resources Specialist, based in the Department of Planning and Zoning, is also available to answer any questions residents may have.

Residents may learn more by visiting the Historic Resources page on this website:

https://staffordcountyva.gov/government/departments_p-z/planning_and_zoning/historical_resources.php

The Department of Planning and Zoning may be reached at 540-658-8668.