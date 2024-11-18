River Crossing Parkway Study Open House November 20

Press release:

Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (FAMPO) is working towards an eventual National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) certification for a river crossing bridge and parkway west of I-95, across the Rappahannock River. This new crossing would provide direct access between Stafford County and the City of Fredericksburg West of I-95 and help offer a more reliable transportation network, including more north/south routes for local traffic and additional routes for emergency responders, transit, and bicycle/pedestrian users, while reducing everyday reliance of trips accessing the I-95 corridor.

At the May 15th, 2023, FAMPO Policy Committee meeting, the committee reviewed and approved a rough draft Purpose and Need statement for a River Crossing Parkway NEPA Alternatives Study. FAMPO staff, with assistance from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) produced a River Crossing Research Report, which was adopted by the FAMPO Policy Committee in June 2023. Consultants, Michael Baker International (MBI) were selected to proceed with a River Crossing Parkway Alternatives Study.

In conjunction with FAMPO, MBI is performing this study as a Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) alternatives study for the various crossing options. MBI, in conjunction with FAMPO, will conduct an Open House workshop on November 20th 2024, at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, from 5pm-7pm. This open house is a drop-in style meeting where the community can talk directly with members of the project team about the preliminary findings of the analysis of the five candidate crossing options compared to a no-build alternative. At the Open House, MBI will present a study overview, share relevant traffic and environmental data and planning level cost estimates, and solicit public input from the community.

The public has the opportunity to provide feedback by taking the River Crossing Parkway Survey, which will open on the morning of Tuesday, November 19.

MBI has evaluated the transportation and environmental impacts of alternative alignments within the Project Study Area and will add public input to the transportation and safety needs. Data collection includes assembling existing information, conducting traffic counts and traffic model simulations, and obtaining key stakeholder insights on corridor congestion, safety, public transit, bicycle/pedestrian issues/usage, etc. In addition, MBI reviewed project alternatives comparing environmental and human impacts, costs, and effectiveness.