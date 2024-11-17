FredNats Announce 2025 Home Game Times

Press Release:

The FredNats will continue to play 66 regular season home games in 2025. Following the 2024 Carolina League championship season, the Fredericksburg Nationals announce 2025 home game times with several changes from previous seasons. Here’s a summary of what’s to come in 2025 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Changes from 2024 are in bold:

The team opens the home schedule on Tuesday, April 8 against the Salem Red Sox after playing the first three games of the year on the road.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday games will now start at 6:35 p.m. with a few exceptions noted below.

The FredNats have three Education Day games scheduled for 2025, all on Wednesdays once again (April 23, May 7 and September 3). These games will now start at 11:05 a.m. instead of 12:05 p.m.

During home stands where there is an Education Day game on Wednesday, the Tuesday game the night before will start at 6:05 p.m.

Friday and Saturday games will remain at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday games in April, May, June and September will continue to be played at 1:35 p.m.

Sunday games in July and August will now start at 6:05 p.m.

The FredNats will announce the 2025 promotions and giveaway schedule at a later date.