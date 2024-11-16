Snack Showdown: Doritos Dispute Escalates to Disorderly Conduct Charge

From the Stafford sheriff’s office:

ASSAULT:

Rappahannock Regional Jail, 1745 Richmond Highway, 4:14 p.m. Deputy S. Waheed was assisting in processing a suspect at the jail for a domestic incident. The suspect, unhappy about the situation he created, made things worse when he kicked off one of his crocs and it struck a jail officer. He was charged with assault and battery of a jail officer and was held without bond.

DISTURBANCE:

Davenport Drive, 11/14, 7:31 p.m. Deputy W.E. Trainor responded to a disturbance. It was discovered a family member got upset over finding out who ate all the Doritos. This would escalate to a verbal argument that deputies intervened in just prior to an assault occurring. The suspect would continue her yelling spree and disregard deputies’ commands. When deputies attempted to detain her, she resisted. She was charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice. She was released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

DRUGS:

North Stafford High School, 839 Garrisonville Road, 11/14, 9:30 a.m. Deputy A.L. Chaves was conducting his SRO duties when he was informed of drug activity. Instead of packing lunch, a student packed a THC vape. The vape was collected and a criminal complaint for underage possession was submitted.

DUI:

Area of Poplar Road and Truslow Road, 11/14, 9:12 p.m. Deputy S.T. Myers was traveling in the area when he observed a driver who, unfortunately, ran out of gas. Her bad luck continued when Deputy Myers noticed signs of intoxication and Deputy P.J. Leon responded to assist. The driver admitted to consuming “a little bit” of alcohol prior to driving. An open can of sparkling wine was also located within the vehicle. She was charged with driving under the influence and drinking while driving. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.