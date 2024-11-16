Pane-fully Festive: Riddles and Cheer Light Up Downtown Fredericksburg

From glistening trees and jolly Saint Nicholas to a mischievous Grinch and festive Pokemon, downtown Fredericksburg’s storefronts have transformed their windows into a wonderland.

The city’s annual Window Wonderland event started November 9 and will continue through December 31, 2024. Participating businesses have transformed their storefronts into festive works of art, each accompanied by a nearby riddle for visitors to solve.

Guests can vote for their favorite window display, and those who solve the riddles can submit their completed riddle forms at the Visitor Center, located at 601 Caroline Street, or send them by mail.

Prizes include $1,000 in downtown gift cards and 50 additional prizes provided by the Fredericksburg Economic Development Authority and participating businesses. Winners will be notified by phone by January 6, 2025.