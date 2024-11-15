Stafford Sheriff’s Report: Road Rage, Car Thefts

From The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office:

ASSAULT:

Amazon, 220 Centreport Parkway, 11/13, 5:30 p.m. Deputy R.L. Hubbard responded to an assault. It was discovered there was a road rage incident between a Chevy and Nissan traveling on Centreport Parkway. The road rage escalated into an auto accident when the occupants of the Chevy involved assaulted the Nissan driver. Both occupants were charged with assault and battery, assault by mob, and disorderly conduct. Both were released by the magistrate on personal recognizance.

Cavalier Skating Center, 1920 Richmond Highway, 11/13, 7:42 p.m. Deputy R.T. Philippsen responded to an assault. The suspect misplaced his AirPods and blamed the victim for stealing them. The suspect forcibly searched the victim before assaulting him. The suspect was charged with assault and battery. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.

FRAUD:

Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 11/13, 2:44 p.m. Deputy C.M. Ramirez responded to a fraud report. The victim advised she attempted to purchase furniture through Facebook and paid upfront. The victim still has yet to receive her furniture.

Ford T. Humphrey Public Safety Building, 1225 Courthouse Road, 11/13, 5:36 p.m. Deputy K.F. Bierfeldt responded to a fraud report. The victim advised he was contacted by someone posing as a US Marshal. The fake Marshal advised his bank accounts were connected with money laundering and in order to “verify his assets,” the victim would need to place all his money into Bitcoin.

INDECENT EXPOSURE:

Green Tree Road, 11/13, 12:11 a.m. Deputy J.W. Ahern responded to an indecent exposure report. The victim advised a male was peeping in her window. When she went outside to walk her dog, she saw everything the male wasn’t wearing. Deputy Ahern identified the naked nuisance and he was charged with peeping and indecent exposure. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

LARCENY:

Paradise Court, 11/13, 3:24 p.m. Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a larceny. The victim’s beautiful vehicle, a 2015 Dodge Charger, was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.

Harmony at Falls Run, 60 Brimley Drive, 11/13, 11:44 p.m. Deputy R.A. Kehoe responded to a larceny. The victim exited the establishment to discover his Nissan Murano was no longer there. The investigation is ongoing.