Driver Arrested in Connection to Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Dale City

Police have arrested a driver in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman in a Dale City neighborhood last month.

Crash investigators obtained an arrest warrant on November 13 for Neil Jostin Stagnaro Riega, 30, of Meadowbrook Road in Woodbridge, charging him with involuntary manslaughter. Stagnaro Riega surrendered to authorities on November 15 and was held on a $4,000 secured bond.

The crash occurred on October 17 at 6:37 a.m. on Mapledale Avenue near Miles Court. Police say Stagnaro Riega was driving a 2020 Nissan Versa at more than 20 miles per hour over the posted 25 mph speed limit in a residential zone. His vehicle left the roadway, mounted the sidewalk, and struck Maria Isabel Cardozo, who was walking her dog at the time, police said. Cardozo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was later found unharmed near Cardozo’s residence. Stagnaro Riega remained at the scene following the crash and was not injured. Investigators determined that alcohol and drugs were not factors in the incident.

Court proceedings for Stagnaro Riega are pending.