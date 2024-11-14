Potomac Point Winery’s Skip Causey Named 2024 David King Advocate of the Year

Skip Causey of Stafford’s Potomac Point Winery, has received the Virginia Wineries Association’s (VWA) David King Advocate of the Year Award.

Christina Sandridge, VWA Executive Director, said the award is named after the late David King, who founded King Family Vineyards in Crozet. King is known as a strong advocate for the Virginia Wine industry who championed the 2007 Virginia Farm Winery Act as well as the creation of the Virginia Winery Distribution Company, which provides wholesale wine distribution services for local farm wineries and expands their customer base.

Sandridge said the award is presented to an individual who “does the work” and demonstrates significant involvement in advocacy efforts on behalf of the Virginia wine industry.

Causey and his wife Cindi turned their love of wine into Potomac Point Winery, which opened in 2007. In 2019, Causey took on the role of winemaker at Potomac Point, collaborating with assistant winemaker Jordan Cleary. Causey is a past president of the Virginia Vineyards Association and co-chair of the Virginia Wineries Legislative Board, and has championed policies and initiatives that benefit vineyards and wineries across the state.

Potomac Point Winery won Business of the Year at Stafford’s Economic Development Authority’s Awards in 2024, and their wines won five medals in the 2024 Governor’s Cup Competition.

Past recipients of the award, established in 2020, include:

2020 George Hodson, Veritas/Flying Fox

2021 Mary Beth Williams, Williams Compliance

2022 Mitzi Batterson, James River Cellars Winery

2023 Anne Leigh Kerr, Kerr Government Strategies