Join Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for ‘Coffee with a Cop’

Do you have questions for your local law enforcement? Just want to say hello? Here’s your chance.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Coffee with a Cop event on Wednesday, November 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Black Rifle Coffee Company at 591 Warrenton Road.

This isn’t your usual formal meeting. It’s all about casual, friendly conversation over a cup of coffee. Officers will be there to chat, answer questions, hear your thoughts, and talk about what matters most to you and your community. Whether you have questions, concerns, ideas, or want to learn more about the people who serve our community, they’re all ears.

The goal here is simple: building trust and breaking down barriers. The Sheriff’s Office wants Stafford County to be a true “community of one,” where everyone feels comfortable connecting with their local officers.

So, mark your calendars, bring your coffee questions, and stop by for a conversation. This event is a great opportunity to strengthen the bonds in our community and work toward making Stafford County an even better place to live.

Don’t forget to thank Black Rifle Coffee Company for hosting.