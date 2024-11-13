Sheriff’s Report: Assault Over Cellphone; Fight Escalates at Middle School

From the Stafford County Sherriff’s Department:

ASSAULT:

Catherine Lane, 11/11, 5:46 a.m. Deputy M.N. Sayegh responded to an assault. The caller advised her boyfriend was just assaulted by his ex-girlfriend. It was discovered the ex-girlfriend responded to the residence and assaulted the victim over a cellphone. The ex-girlfriend was located and served on a warrant for assault and battery.

AG Wright Middle School, 100 Wood Drive, 11/12, 10:30 a.m. Deputy S.C. Hall was conducting her SRO duties when she was informed of an assault. Two students were exchanging words and about to fight when a third student attempted to separate them and de-escalate the situation. Instead of fighting each other, the first two students began assaulting the third student. Criminal complaints for assault and battery were filed on the first two students.

LARCENY:

Autumn Drive, 11/11, 11:56 a.m. Deputy S.M. Eastman responded to a larceny. The victim advised his ex-girlfriend stole over $1,000 worth of items following their breakup. The investigation is ongoing.

Duff McDuff Park, 75 James Ashby Parkway, 11/11, 2:37 p.m. Deputies responded to two larceny

reports. Victim one had her purse stolen from her unlocked vehicle while victim two had a window

of her vehicle smashed and her purse stolen.

Onelife Fitness, 315 Garrisonville Road, 11/11, 5:35 p.m. Deputy R.W. Stamm responded to a

larceny. While the victim was pumping some iron, his wallet was stolen from the locker room.

ABC, 9 Village Center Drive, 11/12, 2:42 p.m. Deputy J.A. Albirght responded to a larceny. Staff advised a male suspect stole a bottle of Anejo the day prior without staff knowing. After successfully committing shoplifting, the suspect returned on this day, this time to steal a bottle of Don Julio. The suspect was found and identified by Sergeant J.T. Forman after robbing several businesses in nearby jurisdictions. Two warrants for larceny were obtained and served on top of his other offenses.

PUBLIC INTOXICATION:

Wawa, 105 Garrisonville Road, 11/11, 1:57 a.m. Deputy X.D. Bates responded to a public intoxication report. The caller advised a drunk male was knocking on the doors of businesses. Deputy Bates observed the mud covered suspect as he stumbled into the Wawa. The suspect had instantly noticeable signs of intoxication and was rather disorderly during his conversation with deputies. He was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.

Lusitania Drive, 11/11, 8:24 p.m. Deputy C.T. Richardson responded to an unknown problem. An individual called dispatch, but would not respond to dispatchers. When Deputy Richardson arrived, he made contact with a female, who was under the influence. She was charged with public intoxication and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail until sober.