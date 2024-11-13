Prince William County Seeks Nominations for Universal Rights Day Awards

The Prince William County Human Rights Commission is once again accepting nominations for its Universal Human Rights Day Awards. These awards recognize people in the community who have made significant contributions in fostering equality and advancing human rights for all people in Prince William County. All submissions are due by Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

Past awardees have been recognized for their work in combating sex trafficking, addressing homelessness and alleviating food insecurity. Others earned the award through activities such as mentoring Prince William County youth, providing health education and workshops tutoring, supporting college and career planning, and promoting informed decision-making.

Past awardees have also demonstrated leadership, excellence, effectiveness and courage that advanced equality.

Community members are encouraged to submit nominations for individuals, schools, community groups, organizations or businesses. Award nominees must be Prince William County residents. To submit a nomination, visit pwcva.gov/human-rights-awards and complete the form by Dec. 14, 2024. Nominations can also be mailed or delivered to the Human Rights Office at 15941Donald Curtis Drive, Suite 125, Woodbridge, VA 22191.

For questions or further information, contact the Human Rights Office at 703-792-4680 during regular business hours.

The awardees will be honored on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, at the McCoart Government Center, during the annual Universal Human Rights Day celebration. This year’s event will also commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Civil Rights Act.

The Prince William County Human Rights Commission remains dedicated to its mission of eliminating discrimination and enforcing civil and human rights laws to establish equal opportunity for all people. Through education and advocacy, the commission seeks to cultivate a community where every resident is treated with fairness and dignity.

Commission Chair Curtis Porter said it is important to recognize people for their contributions.

“We want to recognize people who are making a contribution in the field of human and civil rights in Prince William County. This is an excellent opportunity for the Prince William County Human Rights Commission to do that,” Porter said.

Learn more about the Human Rights Office at pwcva.gov/humanrights.