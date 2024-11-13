Man Charged in Stafford, Spotsylvania Robberies

On November 12, a suspect committed multiple robberies at convenience stores in the area, displaying a handgun and fleeing with money from each location. The suspect was later identified and charged with armed robbery and firearm-related offenses, and is being held in jail pending further investigation.

Press Release from Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office:

On November 12th at approximately 11:30 PM, a robbery was reported at the 7-11 located at 10359 Patriot Hwy, Spotsylvania. The employee reported a black male entered the store displaying a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied with his demands. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. While deputies were on scene investigating this robbery, Emergency Communications received a 911 call at 12:30 AM from another 7-11 located at 5900 Harrison Road reporting a robbery. The employee at his location reported that a black male entered the store, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. The employee also complied with his demands. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Shortly after, the Fredericksburg Police Department reported a robbery at another convenience store within their jurisdiction. The suspect matched the same description as the two robberies in Spotsylvania County.

Marquis Harrell was seen at the 7-11 located at 25 Soloman Drive in Stafford County some point after the robbery in the City of Fredericksburg. Harrell was developed as a suspect in the multi-jurisdictional robberies. For the robberies in Spotsylvania County, Harrell was charged with Brandishing a firearm, Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and Armed robbery. Harrell has been held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond. Additional charges may be sought as the investigation continues.