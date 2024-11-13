Make This Year Easy As Pie!

As the holidays approach, Dixie Bones extends a heartfelt “thank you” for your support through rising food costs. We’re grateful to continue serving you, offering the best possible prices to make your celebrations special. Whether you’re planning a family feast or a small gathering, we’ve got everything you need to make the holidays deliciously memorable.

Holiday Ordering & Pickup

From savory holiday entrees to classic Dixie Bones BBQ, you can order any item individually or as part of a full meal to suit your holiday needs. Don’t forget to include dessert – our homemade pies, cobblers, and bread pudding with caramel sauce make a perfect finishing touch!

See our full Holiday Menu

Special Pie Deal – Only $20.95 for Pre-Orders!

Pre-order any of our pies for just $20.95 to pick up on:

– Thanksgiving: Nov. 25 – Nov. 27

– Christmas: Dec. 23 – Dec. 24

– New Year: Dec. 30 – Dec. 31

Pre-order your favorites by these dates to guarantee availability; otherwise, pies will be sold at the regular price on a first-come, first-served basis.

Order & Pickup Deadlines

Thanksgiving

– Order By: Food by Sun, Nov. 24 | Pies by Mon, Nov. 25

– Pickup: Tues, Nov. 26 (10 am-7 pm) | Wed, Nov. 27 (10 am-8 pm)

– Closed Thanksgiving Day

Christmas & New Year

– Order By: Food by Sat, Dec. 21 & 28 | Pies by Sun, Dec. 22 & 29

– Pickup: Dec. 24 & Dec. 31 (before 4 pm)

– Closed Christmas & New Year’s Day

Skip the holiday stress and let Dixie Bones handle the cooking. Order early to enjoy a hassle-free, flavor-packed holiday season!