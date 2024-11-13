FredNats End Championship Season with Carolina League Awards

Two Fredericksburg Nationals staff members, Eric Taylor and Chris Krick, received top honors in the Carolina League following the team’s 2024 championship season. Taylor, the FredNats’ Head Groundskeeper, was named Carolina League Groundskeeper of the Year, while Home Clubhouse Manager Krick earned the title of Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year. The awards, chosen through surveys of league managers, players, and executives, recognize their dedication to maintaining an exceptional playing and clubhouse environment.

FredNats General Manager Robbie Perry praised their contributions, noting that their hard work set the foundation for a historic season. This marks the first time since 2020 that two individuals from the same Carolina League team have won these awards.

Taylor, a five-time Groundskeeper of the Year awardee, has previously been recognized in the Southern League with the Jackson Generals and Tennessee Smokies. Meanwhile, Krick recently accepted a position with the Washington Nationals, where he will manage Minor League clubhouse operations in Florida.

The Fredericksburg Nationals (FredNats) had a successful 2024 season, highlighted by winning their first Carolina League Championship since moving to Fredericksburg in 2020. This was the franchise’s first title since 2014. They claimed the title with a decisive 3-0 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, led by standout performances from pitcher Travis Sykora and first baseman Brandon Pimentel. The team showed resilience after a rain delay forced a doubleheader on the final day. Despite a loss in the first game, the FredNats bounced back to secure the championship in the second.