Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Extends Drought Watch for DC Region

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) has extended a Drought Watch for the DC region, impacting nearly six million residents, due to months of low rainfall and expected dry conditions through winter. Under the Drought Watch, officials request residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water to help reduce demand on water supplies, particularly in the Potomac River and backup reservoirs. In addition to water conservation, officials urge fire safety due to increased wildfire risks, with multiple burn bans in effect across nearby states.

COG suggests water-saving tips such as limiting lawn watering, reducing shower time, fixing leaks, and washing full loads of laundry. While water supplies are currently adequate, COG emphasizes monitoring of the Potomac River and is prepared to release water from reservoirs if needed. For more water-saving guidance, residents can visit mwcog.org/wisewater.

Washington, DC (Nov. 7, 2024) – Metropolitan Washington remains under a Drought Watch, following several months of low rainfall with dry conditions expected to continue throughout the fall and winter months. The Drought Watch was enacted in July by the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG). Area city and county managers were advised yesterday, November 6, that officials on COG’s Drought Coordination Technical Committee met last week and recommended keeping the region under the Drought Watch. Residents and businesses in the metropolitan Washington region are being asked to take voluntary measures to conserve water and help reduce demand on the region’s water supply systems. The regional Drought Watch applies to nearly six million residents across metropolitan Washington. The current Drought Watch, now in its fourth month, is the first time since 2010 that COG has declared a Drought Watch. The Watch enacted in 2010 lasted just under a month. Following the regional Drought Response Plan, officials emphasized there is currently an adequate supply of water in the Potomac River and back-up reservoirs. They ask residents to implement voluntary water conservation practices across the region to reduce water demand and meet environmental needs of the river. A Drought Watch is the level in the plan before Drought Warning, when additional water restrictions are requested and could become mandatory should conditions worsen. The region has never declared a Drought Warning. Fire safety and protection are concerns due to dry conditions. The region is in the fall fire season, with an increased risk for wildfires. The majority of the Potomac River basin is under a ban on open air burning—the State of Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware have implemented statewide burn bans, with some Virginia and Pennsylvania counties implementing similar restrictions. Committee members encourage residents to use extra caution when smoking outside, using outdoor grills, or engaging in other activities that involve flammable materials. Check current fire weather conditions provided by the National Weather Service.

The rain that occurred over the past several hours has ended record stretches without measurable precipitation at several area locations. pic.twitter.com/474jFuHF2k — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) November 11, 2024