On Friday, November 15, Prince William County will join national celebrations for America Recycles Day with events at Chinn Park Regional Library and Central Library, where residents can learn about recycling and participate in the “I Recycle” pledge contest. The county is also participating in a regional contest through the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, offering prizes including REI gift certificates and grants for schools promoting recycling.

Press Release:

On Nov. 15, Prince William County will join communities nationwide to celebrate America Recycles Day (ARD). ARD, an initiative of Keep America Beautiful, has been an annual awareness campaign dedicated to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States since 1997.

To celebrate America Recycles Day, County staff and Keep Prince William Beautiful volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to talk with residents about recycling in Prince William County and the “I Recycle” pledge contest at Chinn Park Regional Library on Nov. 13, and Central Library on Nov. 15.

Prince William County will also join other Metropolitan Washington Council of Government (MWCOG) jurisdictions to allow residents to acknowledge their commitment to recycling and win prizes! Residents may take the 2024 “I Recycle” pledge online at www.mwcog.org/recyclesday through November 20.

The contest, hosted by MWCOG for the Washington, D.C. area, is designed to promote recycling and purchasing of items made from recycled materials. One lucky recycling supporter will win a $300 REI gift certificate and one lucky K-12 student will win a $300 REI gift certificate, plus a $500 grant for a recycling or environmental program at their school. For 10 of the past 11 years, a Prince William entrant has won a MWCOG regional prize.

For more information about recycling in Prince William County, visit www.pwcva.gov/recycling. For more information about Keep America Beautiful and America Recycles Day visit https://kab.org/programs/ard/.