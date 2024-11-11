Virginia State Police Expands ‘Pathway to Trooper’ Program

The Virginia State Police (VSP) is expanding employment opportunities through the “Pathway to Trooper” program to allow young adults to get their foot in the door before they’re allowed to apply to become a state trooper at 21.

The program is meant to serve as a gateway to the Trooper Basic Session Academy, where applicants must be 21 years old or older to apply according to VSP policy.

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RICHMOND – Following the success of the first phase of the “Pathway to Trooper” program, the Virginia State Police is expanding its employment opportunities for those interested in becoming a Virginia State Trooper but are too young to apply. VSP policy requires State Trooper applicants to be 21 years of age by the time they graduate the Academy. The Virginia State Police “Pathway to Trooper” program finds employment opportunities for interested 18- to 20-year-olds while they wait to apply to the Trooper Basic Session Academy.

Under the newly expanded “Pathway to Trooper,” a young adult can join the State Police and gain valuable experience as an Emergency Dispatcher, work in strategic planning, assist in the Department’s Safety Division, work in equipment repair, assist our Sex Offender Compliance Unit, work in Information Security, assist the Virginia Fusion Center or work with the Aviation Division. In return, State Police will reserve a spot for that individual in an upcoming Academy once the young adult becomes eligible to become a State Trooper.* The reservation is contingent upon the applicant completing all stages of the State Trooper hiring process.

“We are always looking at ways to hire highly qualified applicants into the Department,” said Lt. Colonel Matt Hanley, Interim Virginia State Police Superintendent. “Pathway to Trooper allows young adults who have a goal of becoming a Virginia State Trooper to get their foot in the door early. We’re very excited to offer this unique and worthwhile employment opportunity to Virginia’s youth!”

In the initial phase of the program, ten people have already been hired as Emergency Dispatchers.

Young adults choosing to go this route are eligible for a $5,000 hiring bonus and will be afforded the opportunity to earn an associate degree in Administration of Justice by the time they graduate from the Academy as an educational incentive. The positions are full-time, salaried, with full state health and retirement benefits and paid vacation leave.

Once the “Pathway to Trooper” program participant is accepted into the VSP Academy, they will be eligible for a 10% salary increase upon completion of initial training, and a retention bonus of $5,000 upon completion of basic training at the Academy.

Virginia State Police is continuously hosting new Academy classes for State Troopers. The 142nd Basic Session is currently ongoing and set to graduate February 7, 2025. The 143rd Basic Trooper Session is scheduled to start in January 2025, and the State Police is currently hiring for the 144th Basic Trooper Session, scheduled to begin in June 2025.

www.vatrooper.com . Additional information on the “Pathway to Trooper” program is available online at

*Upon successful completion of all phases of the trooper hiring process. Must be 21 years of age by graduation from the VSP Basic Session Academy.